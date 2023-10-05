New report reveals just how far NFL went to promote Taylor Swift after pop star visited Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has become the face of the NFL of sorts as she's been all over various networks. The 12-time Grammy winner has been seen at multiple games so far this season and the league has taken notice.

Per Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, all the major networks have been promoting Swift thanks to the NFL free of charge.

The league asked ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX to bolster their promotion of the pop superstar with commercials. Both ESPN and NBC agreed to the request and showed promos for her movie throughout the content section of their pregame shows last week.

ESPN ran the Swift movie promos for her concert during their shows “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “Monday NFL Countdown.” NBC’s free promo was on its pregame show, “Football Night in America."

This was before the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets Week 4 matchup, which she attended at MetLife Stadium. There was also a Swift commercial during the game on NBC.

The ad time was paid for, according to sources. These 30-second spots are generally approaching the million-dollar neighborhood for a “Sunday Night Football” game. According to multiple reports, those advertisements were paid for.

There have been rumors that Taylor Swift and Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce are dating, which has brought in a whole target demographic to the NFL.

Week 6 sees the Chiefs facing the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night on Amazon Prime. Swift has a relationship with Amazon Music, meaning fans will see more promos for this film, which comes out on Oct. 13 (the day after the Chiefs - Broncos game).

Why the NFL is possibly promoting Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift arriving at the Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets game

TV executives have guessed that the league’s main objective with Taylor Swift is to be the Super Bowl halftime show act, something she's never done. A major reason why she's likely never done is because the halftime show was previously sponsored by Pepsi, and Swift is a spokesperson for Diet Coke.

With the halftime show sponsored by Apple Music, it could be a chance she does it as she's done ads for the company. We'll have to see if the league will be the lucky one and get her to do the show, maybe even with the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.