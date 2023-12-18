“Get mad at him for that terrible flop”: NFL commentator on Taylor Swift’s NSFW reaction to Travis Kelce’s tumble

Travis Kelce's NBA-esque move to draw a foul didn't fool the referees on Sunday, but it did fool his girlfriend. The game broadcast showed Kelce unnaturally falling in the endzone and Taylor Swift's immediate reaction of anger.

Swift screamed from her suite box seat at the referee, but NFL Network's Jason McCourty called for her to redirect her anger at the tight end. Here's how he put it on "Good Morning Football" on Monday:

"Look at the flop. Look at the support from his girlfriend. She even believed it. She's p*ssed off. Taylor, there was no call there. You do not get mad about that one. Get mad at him for that terrible flop right there.

"I need somebody to support me the same way. ... My wife would have gone, 'What the hell was that?' [00:01:29]"

Travis Kelce suffers a tough performance in Chiefs win over Bill Belichick's Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs won by two scores over the New England Patriots, but the road to that win didn't run through the team's top tight end. In the game, Kelce caught five passes for just 28 yards.

Bill Belichick's defenses notoriously overload resources on stopping an opponent's top weapon and Kelce found himself in Belichick's crosshairs.

The result saw the tight end's single worst total since November 5 when he faced Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's defense. In that game, he caught three passes for 14 yards.

Travis Kelce remains short of key milestone

Over the last couple of weeks, Kelce has remained one game short of crossing the 1,000-yard mark. Heading into the December 10 game against the Buffalo Bills, he sat at 813 yards. He was in range of crossing the 1,000-yard mark with a massive breakout performance, but he instead turned in only a quality performance of 83 yards.

Then, against the Patriots, he needed 104 yards to cross 1,000 yards on the season. Instead, he just nabbed 28. He now needs 76 yards to hit that mark.

The Chiefs play the Raiders next, a divisional opponent all too familiar with Kelce. Will this be the week that he finally clinches what would be his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season?