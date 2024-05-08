During National Nurse's Week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave back and visited a children's hospital in Buffalo. He spent time with the nurses, showing that he's a class act on and off the field.

Allen, who's a captain of the Buffalo offense, showed his leadership off the field by giving back to his community and surprising multiple nurses during work Tuesday.

On top of it being National Nurses Week, it's also Teacher's Appreciation Week.

As expected, fans were happy to see Allen giving back and showing his appreciation to local Buffalo nurses.

Here's how some fans reacted to him visiting the children's hospital in Buffalo:

"Proud he is our Quarterback," one fan wrote.

"That’s why he’s the goat," one fan wrote.

"THE REAL MVP OF THE @NFL!!!! @JoshAllenQB taking time out of his busy day to hang out with nurses for national nurse appreciation day. What a man!!"

Even fans who aren't neccessarily Josh Allen fans showed respect to the quarterback. Other football fans on X saw Allen's act of kindness and showed their respect for him.

One fan admitted they can't help but like Allen, the player off the field. Another fan said they wouldn't have been disappointed if Allen was their team's quarterback.

Here's how other people responded:

"i try to hate this man but i cant, such a goated dude i still hate him on the field tho," one fan wrote.

"Josh Allen is a good man. You can just tell by the way he carries himself. I love my QB Burrow but would’ve have been mad at all if Bengals had Josh either," one fan wrote.

Josh Allen's charity work

Allen during NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-Radio Row

Josh Allen does a lot of charity work. He is a spokesperson for Oishei Children's Hospital and visits patients and appears in commercials supporting fundraising events. He started the Patricia Allen Fund with the same hospital.

Allen currently donates to organizations such as the California chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Jessie Rees Foundation.

In March 2020, Allen donated money to the Terry and Kim Pegula Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Josh Allen's new target Keon Coleman is looking forward to winning with him

Josh Allen during AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

This offseason, Josh Allen lost two of his best pass catchers. The Buffalo Bills traded wide recevier Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans while Gabe Davis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

After losing both wideouts in free agency, the team drafted wide receiver Keon Coleman out of Florida State. Since being drafted, Coleman has gone viral in multiple interviews, showing his humor.

In a recent interview with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, Coleman spoke about how excited he is to catch passes from Allen:

“Winning…Playing with Josh Allen and interacting with Bills Mafia. We got the best fans in the country. I ain’t lie, I hope they let me jump through a table.

"Pretty much do what they drafted me to do, make the plays I need to make, and be reliable for Josh and be a target for him, a very likebale target."

Coleman was productive his last two seasons in college. In 2022 with the Michigan State Spartans, Coleman caught 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. Last season with Florida State, he caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Coleman is looking to become Allen's primary target this season.

