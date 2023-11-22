NFL Rumors: Ron Rivera running out of time to prove his worth to new Commanders ownership

The Washington Commanders under Ron Rivera aren't having the season many envisioned. Sitting at 4-6 after a horror loss to the New York Giants, things aren't going well in the nation's capital right now.

It doesn't get any easier as Washington faces the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for Thanksgiving. And if Rivera's team is blown out (as teams who face Dallas at home tend to be), then questions over his future will only intensify.

As of now, Rivera has the chance to turn things around, but the feeling is that with the new ownership, he is running out of time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, how much time does Rivera have to show that he is the right person to lead the Commanders into this new era?

Jordan Schultz offers update on Ron Rivera's situation in Washington

With the Commanders' season in danger of again becoming a failure, all eyes will be on Washington and Rivera to see how they respond against the Cowboys.

But if things go south as many expect, will that be it for Rivera as head coach in Washington? Bleacher Reports' NFL insider Jordan Schultz offered an insight into the timeline Rivera has in Washington.

“So here's my understanding when it comes to Ron Rivera, he has six weeks basically to prove that he should continue having that opportunity. In other words, it has not gone very well in Washington this season. I understand they have Sam Howell, first-time starter, it's a young roster, but when it comes down to the Commanders, Ron Rivera, he really has six weeks to show, that I should be the head coach of the future and I can take you guys to the promised land."

Schultz further said:

"I think you know, if you go back to the history of Ron Rivera, and why he was given this opportunity in Washington, a lot of it had to do with his success in Carolina in 2015. Cam Newton’s the MVP, they go 15-1, they ended up losing the Super Bowl to Denver but since 2015, Rivera's only had one winning season."

Ron Rivera on borrowed time in Washington?

New York Giants v Washington Commanders

When Eric Bieniemy was hired as offensive coordinator/ assistant head coach, many thought that he would be the natural successor to Rivera.

Bieniemy has been a head coaching candidate over the last couple of years, but hasn't secured the job. This is why some were surprised that he took a coordinator job in Washington ... unless he knew he would be a head coach in waiting.

Ron Rivera hasn't had a winning season in Washington during the four years he has been with the organization and has a 26-34-1 record, which isn't ideal.

If things continue to go south, then it feels like a very real possibility that Rivera could be moved on as head coach, as the new ownership will clearly want to move in a different direction.

Is the clock ticking on Rivera's time in Washington? It sure feels like it.