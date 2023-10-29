NFL Trade Rumors: Teams eyeing Patriots' Josh Uche ahead of trade deadline

Josh Uche is set to become a free agent after this year, but will he even get to complete his contract with the New England Patriots?

On Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that a handful of teams were interested in acquiring the talents and services of the linebacker and Bills sophomore cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Uche, who was initially doubtful for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with ankle and toe injuries, was officially demoted to "OUT", also on Saturday. This means that unless the Patriots decide to remain put on him by October 31, he may have played his last snap with them.

Why New England could entertain offers for Josh Uche

Ever since he was selected 60th overall in 2020 by the New England Patriots, Josh Uche has not been used much. His best professional showing so far came in 2022, when he had 27 tackles (23 solo), 11.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

So far in 2023, he has appeared in six games but started only two of them, registering six tackles (all but one solo), two sacks, and three hits. Matthew Judon's injury was meant to represent a breakthrough moment for him, but now, he is hurt as well. Bill Belichick, in his capacity as de facto general manager, may want to unload him before he becomes a free agent and get something of value in exchange.

The Dolphins currently boast one of the most potent offenses in the AFC, even if most of their opposition has not been as good as advertised. Raheem Mostert and rookie Devon Achane have been demolishing front sevens on the ground, while Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle form a formidable aerial trio. Even tight end Durham Smythe has become an underrated contributor, mainly as a blocker but also as a receiver occasionally.

It is likely that Patriots' head coach Belichick is willing to tank a lopsided loss on Sunday before using his GM powers to make a maneuver for an elite pass rusher like Brian Burns, who is stuck on a shockingly uncompetitive Carolina Panthers squad.

What time is the NFL deadline?

The NFL deadline is on October 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Before that hour passes, teams will be frantically answering the phones for offers, with Dalvin Cook, who has proven to be a disaster with the New York Jets, among the top prizes.