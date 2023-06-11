Famous NFL YouTuber Tom Grossi is doing his part for a charity called 30 for 30 in which he visits all 30 NFL stadiums in 30 days and his latest, a trip to Robert Kraft's Foxborough, and Gillette Stadium.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Grossi details his day as he spent it going through the New England Patriots Hall of Fame and spending time with fans.

After his day and speaking to fans, he came to one realization, that the Krafts do a lot - not only for the Patriots football team but for the town of Foxborough as well.

Grossi said:

“One thing that stood out to me was how fanatic Patriots fans were - not only about their team but about their owner as well. I saw a different side of the Patriots and it didn't come from a movie, it didn't even come from the Hall of Fame, it came from fans. It's where I found out that every new construction is all privately funded by the Krafts and that's not where it stopped."

"It turns out that the Krafts also fund the Fire and Police Department budget every single year for the town of Foxborough - tolling around $2.5 million dollars, and it was then that I started to see why these fans were so behind the ownership. It became very evident in New England that things were different here.”

Grossi is currently raising money for charity as he visits all 30 NFL stadiums in 30 days. His goal is to raise $100,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and it looks like he is well on his way.

Robert Kraft's Patriots struggling in AFC East battle

While the Patriots were the best team in football with Tom Brady as quarterback, Robert Kraft and his franchise are now going through a turbulent time as they try to push on in the post-Tom Brady era.

Mac Jones has been up and down since being drafted and in the AFC East, the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins all have Super Bowl aspirations.

This leaves the re-building Patriots, for many, finishing last in the division. It has been a time of change for New England, but Robert Kraft and his franchise are still doing their best off the field as Grossi pointed out.

Times are changing in New England, but one thing clearly remains despite all the poor results on the field...the fans still love Robert Kraft.

