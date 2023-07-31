NFL YouTuber points out two biggest concerns for Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Super Bowl title defense

No team starts their season as bigger favorites than Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning champions have the best quarterback in the league, a young defense that's ascending each week and a fantastic coaching staff to make it all work.

But that doesn't mean that the Chiefs don't have their own questions. With training camp arriving and the season close to start, Kansas City needs to figure out some things on the roster as they load up to become the first repeat team to win the Super Bowl since the New England Patriots did it two decades ago.

NFL YouTuber Mikerophone has highlighted two of the biggest issues regarding the Chiefs' 2023 roster:

One is who is going to be Patrick Mahomes' wide receiver 1, which is a very prestigious honor to hold. Kadarius Toney is nowhere to be found, so one wide receiver needs to step up.

The man that's the captain of the Chiefs' defense is none other than Chris Jones, a player that has been consistent as ever for them, who currently has an expiring contract, who currently isn't reporting to training camp. Chris Jones is apparently demanding Aaron Donald-like money… I think the two sides are eventually going to come to an agreement anywhere from the ballpark of $25-30 million.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs start their season?

The first game of the season will be at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at 8:30 PM ET.

Kansas City will once again start the season as the heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl, but since there has been no repeat champion since the Patriots era of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, one can sense how difficult it is to lift the trophy two straight times.

Can Mahomes lead Chiefs to another Super Bowl in a loaded AFC?

Between Buffalo, Cincinnati and Kansas City, arguably the least strong roster is the Chiefs for 2023. You also have to include the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins as possible threats to Kansas City's dominancei in the AFC.

In previous years, Mahomes made up for the roster's weaknesses, and it is arguably because of him that the Chiefs made the Super Bowl for the third time in five years. Could they make it four appearances in six years this season? Time will tell.