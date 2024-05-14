"Niners gonna end Rodgers season in Week 1" — Fans buy into MNF Week 1 schedule feat. Aaron Rodgers' Jets vs. Brock Purdy's 49ers

More news surrounding the 2024 NFL schedule dropped Tuesday morning. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will be traveling to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs would host the Baltimore Ravens in the season-opener. The Cleveland Browns will host the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets will likely have more prime-time games than usual with Rodgers this season. They had six last season, including the season-opener against their division rival, the Buffalo Bills. Of course, we all know what happened with Rodgers tearing his Achilles within the Jets' first offensive drive, which ended his season.

Some fans think that Rodgers has a chance to injure himself again in Week 1, and some are concerned about him playing on prime-time again to open the season.

"Hopefully he lasts longer than 12 seconds this time," one fan wrote.

"Hope the Jet curse is lifted and Aaron Rogers dont get injured again on jets opening game," another fan wrote.

"Will he get hurt two plays in over and under? Best of luck to Aaron in his final year as a Jets player," another person wrote.

While some people made their jokes and had their doubts about whether or not Rodgers will get hurt again in the season-opener, others seemed to be excited to get a chance to watch him and the Jets in prime-time in Week 1.

Rodgers still could be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL even at 40 years old. He's only four seasons removed from his back-to-back MVPs.

Here's how other fans reacted upon hearing that Rodgers will open the season up playing the 49ers in prime-time:

"Aaron Rodgers back on Monday Night Football sets the stage for an electrifying game," one fan wrote.

"He’s about to torch them like always," one confident fan wrote.

"I hope Aaron stays healthy. The league is better/more entertaining when he's on the field," one person wrote.

Former Patriots head coach is set to join Manningcast for every game during the 2024 NFL season

AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Former NFL coach Bill Belichick won't be coaching in the NFL this season, but he will still be involved with the sport.

He was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show during the 2024 NFL Draft and provided insight and information from a different perspective on the draft. He announced that he would appear on every Monday episode of the show.

Recently, it was announced that Belichick will appear on every Manningcast episode this season, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

The Manningcast had 10 episodes in each of its first two seasons its aired and had 11 last season. In each season, they broadcast the opening game, and they're expected to broadcast the 49ers vs Jets.

Belichick is showing that he may want to pursue a career in broadcasting with how much he'll be on TV on the McAfee Show and the Manningcast.