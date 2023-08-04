Notes from Patriots training camp: Demario Douglas shines as Bill Belichick looks to salvage WR draft record

Happy days are here again for the Patriots! Or at least that’s the way it seems when you talk to people in the organization about their draft class from April.

New England had a dozen picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they ran the gamut taking players on offense and defense, as well as a punter and a kicker. The organization is ecstatic about the early returns.

Christian Gonzalez, my highest-rated cornerback in last year’s draft and a player the Patriots selected after trading down, is expected to start immediately this season. Third-round choice Marte Mapu has looked good as a hybrid safety/linebacker and is expected to contribute come September.

Both specialists have a real chance to make the Patriots active roster. And sixth-round receiver DeMario Douglas is really turning heads.

The Patriots history of drafting receivers leaves a lot to be desired. N’Keal Harry, Aaron Dobson and Chad Jackson were early-round picks who turned out to be complete busts.

The Patriots have just three receivers who weren’t selected in this year’s draft presently on their roster. Included in the group is Matthew Slater, a potential Hall of Fame special-teams player with one reception to his credit since being drafted in 2008, and Tre Nixon, a seventh-round pick from 2021 who has never dressed for a game.

Hence the opportunity is available for a talented pass catcher, and Douglas has been turning heads.

Patriots training camp standouts: Demario Douglas in the spotlight

Veterans on the team have taken notice of the quickness, speed and hands Douglas displays during practice. Matt Groh, director of player personnel for the franchise, has been incredibly happy with Douglas routinely putting defenders on skates during one on one drills.

Marcus Jones, the team’s nickel back and third-round pick from the 2022 draft, has been victimized often by the playmaking ability of Douglas.

The underclassman out of Liberty was overlooked and underrated heading towards the 2023 NFL Draft. He finished with 79 receptions for 993 yards and six TDs for the Flames last season and stood out against top competition.

During a two-point loss to Arkansas late in the season, Douglas caught seven passes for 145 yards with one touchdown. He had another standout game during Liberty’s one-point loss to Wake Forest. And the tape matches the production, as opponents could not cover the swift wideout during those contests.

Douglas went on to dominate Shrine Bowl practices and performed well during combine workouts. His 40 times were as fast as 4.38 seconds, and he touched 39.5 inches in the vertical jump and 11 feet, two inches in the broad jump.

Patriots' 2023 rookie class: Why was Demario Douglas not selected until the sixth round?

For starters, he measured 5-foot-8 ¼ and 179 pounds at the combine. His hands also came in under nine inches. From a size point of view, those numbers reflect a Day 3 pick despite his play on the field.

So what’s in store for Douglas with the Patriots?

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN



Mac Jones said Patriots camp sensation Demario Douglas is a "legend" in their hometown of Jacksonville. I called up Douglas' high school coach to find out why. pic.twitter.com/Q83WiLBAU2 "When the Patriots drafted him, I was like, 'Oh, my God. That's the perfect place for him.' "Mac Jones said Patriots camp sensation Demario Douglas is a "legend" in their hometown of Jacksonville. I called up Douglas' high school coach to find out why. wp.me/pch2rN-7kWq

New England is still seeing what Douglas can do and how he fits. They view the speedy skill player as a weapon who will be used in a variety of roles -- in the slot, running reverses and even for a few gadget plays. Douglas also brings special-teams potential, though he’ll be the No. 2 return specialist after Marcus Jones.

It’s a matter of designing plays and getting the ball into the hands of Douglas, who has all the hallmarks of a late-round steal.