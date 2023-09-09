Officials are “going to be warned” about missed call that gave Patrick Mahomes unfair advantage in losing effort against Jared Goff 

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a shocking defeat against the Detroit Lions during the season opener on Thursday. As the reigning champions were without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, two of their biggest stars, the Chiefs couldn't power their way over the resurgent Lions.

One of the biggest talking points about the Chiefs' loss was the positioning of right tackle Jawaan Taylor. The $80 million star was often poor-positioned before the snap, and committed a lot of false starts earlier in the game that weren't flagged by the officials. When discussing the game, NBC Sports analyst Peter King pointed out that this will be a point of emphasis for the referees after Week 1:

"Here's the thing, Mike. I think I know how the officiating department works on their training tape next week. The officials are going to be warned, and they are going to tell officials, 'Look, the right tackle, first of all, is lined too far back.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That was clear the whole night. And, you know, the announcer said it. Chris said it. On the air. And also Terry said it. And I think, when you see that happen, and it keeps happening, if the official didn't call it 3 minutes into the game, how does he get a call it 43 minutes into the game?"

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

When will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs play again?

The reigning champions have a chance to bounce back on Sunday, Sept. 17, as they travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jawaan Taylor, who was guilty of multiple uncalled false starts throughout Thursday's game, left the Jaguars to join the Chiefs during the offseason on a four-year deal that netted him an average of $20 million per season, making him one of the highest-paid right tackles in the league.

The offense will welcome back Travis Kelce for this game, but Chris Jones' situation remains muddy. Patrick Mahomes desperately needs some help after many of his weapons dropped passes during the season's opener, raising concerns for the remainder of the season.

He's still Patrick Mahomes, though, so he's going to find a way to get through this.