Olivia Dunne drops three-word verdict on Alix Earle’s New York vacation

Olivia Dunne and Alix Earle are two of the most famous social media stars in America. The two boast a collective following of over seven million on their Instagram accounts.

The two share a cute friendship and always lift each other up when one of them posts interesting pictures. This time, Livy wrote three affirming words for Earle, who posted vibrant pictures from her vacation in New York.

Earle, a business student graduate, is living her life to the fullest and was recently in New York to enjoy the summer. The influencer made sure to click several pictures and share them with her fans. Olivia wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"She is her."

Dunne hyped Alix Earle after she uploaded fun pictures from her vacation (Image Credit: Alix Earle's Instagram).

The comment written by Dunne is a way to compliment women who are special and are doing effortless things.

Olivia Dunne once opened up about being able to earn money via endorsements

Olivia Dunne, the talented LSU gymnast, has captured the attention of millions on various social media platforms, amassing a vast and devoted following. Her captivating skills and engaging personality have propelled her to become one of the most prominent and sought-after athletes in the realm of social media.

As a result of her massive popularity and influential presence, Olivia Dunne stands among the highest-paid athletes of today. However, this was not the case when she was in her freshman year.

"So, my freshman year, the role hadn't changed yet. It was kind of, it was in the talks. I didn’t ever think ever think it was going to change. But 2021 rolled around, and then it changed that summer. And then my whole entire life was so different after that."

The NCAA's groundbreaking decision to permit college athletes to earn money has brought about a profound transformation in Olivia's life. With this new opportunity, her off-court earnings surged dramatically, leading to over $10 million in endorsement deals alone in 2021.

The impact of this decision has not only elevated her financial status but also propelled her to greater fame and popularity on social media. However, along with the positive effects, Olivia has also encountered media scrutiny and criticism. This highlights the mixed implications of this pivotal change in her career and personal journey.