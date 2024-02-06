Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on the noise around his father's arrest

All the talk surrounding Patrick Mahomes this week has unfortunately not been about the game of football. Instead, his father's latest DUI has taken the front spot for the headlines. Ahead of one of the biggest weeks of his life, the quarterback finally opened up on the situation.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested last Sunday, one week before the big game. His son has arrived for media questions in the lead up, and he finally answered one about the situation, but he didn't provide much information.

He said:

“He’s doing good. Don’t really wanna get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is.

He refused to expound on anything else, saying that it was a family issue that needed to remain as such:

“It’s a family matter. I’ll just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.”

The Kansas City Chiefs QB isn't talking much, but this is the first time he's acknowledged the situation publicly. He prefers to keep it confined to his family and focus on the San Francisco 49ers.

Could Pat Mahomes Sr. be headed to prison?

Right now, Patrick Mahomes Sr. is not in prison, but that might change eventually. It's more than the third time he has been charged with a DUI, so the punishment could be rather lengthy if he's convicted.

Pat Mahomes Sr. could face jail time

If he is, he could face a lengthy prison sentence of two to 10 years according to KXAN. He made bond, but that doesn't mean he's going to get off scot free and avoid all punishment down the line.

Can Patrick Mahomes' father attend Super Bowl 58?

While penalties for DUIs, and especially repeat offenders, can be harsh, the punishment facing Patrick Mahomes' father does not involve a travel ban. He can travel to the Super Bowl if he wants to.

He is banned from possessing drugs or alcohol and he has to have a device interlocked on his car to prevent any drunk driving. Random tests are also a condition of his bond, but a travel ban is not.