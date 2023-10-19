Patrick Mahomes channels aspirations of owning NFL franchise after $210,000,000 investment with Travis Kelce in Alpine- “I love this sport”

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce recently became investors in the Alpine Formula One team among a group of famous people. With the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently signing a new contract that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL, it's natural to see him starting new investments.

But Patrick Mahomes wants more. After being asked in a press conference about what was the reason for the Alpine investment, he spoke about his burning desire for a competitive edge. And he also made public his goals of becoming an NFL owner:

“If I can get there, then I might settle down. But they make it pretty tough to get to that spot", Patrick Mahomes said. "I think Tom [Brady is] trying to do that right now, but that’s definitely where you want to get to because I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible when I’m done playing. Obviously, I’ll be a Chiefs fan. But at the same time, I want to have that competitive edge like I’ve always had my entire life.”

Patrick Mahomes net worth

Plenty of specialized websites put the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback with a $70 million net worth.

Mahomes is in the middle of his third contract in the league. He first signed a deal within the rookie scale to kickstart his career before a huge 10-year, $450 million extension fresh off taking the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win. He also signed a new deal this offseason to put him in line as the best-paid player in the league.

Perhaps no other term better describes Patrick Mahomes than a wizard. Just when you think you've seen all that's possible, he pulls another rabbit out of his hat, making a seemingly impossible pass or putting the ball through a tight window.

Between the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, arguably the least strong roster is the last one. The quarterback makes up for it and it is arguably because of him that the team made the Super Bowl for the third time in five years. Could they make it four appearances in six years this season? Time will tell.