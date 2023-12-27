Patrick Mahomes should 'checkdown' like Tom Brady to overcome Chiefs’ offensive struggles, claims Dante Hall

Patrick Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League for the last five years. When Mahomes, the reigning MVP, has struggles, everyone tends to notice.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are 9-6 and while that would be something to celebrate for some teams, the bar has been set so high by Chiefs that it has brought cause for concern.

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dante Hall was on NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' on Wednesday and had some advice for the quarterback.

Hall, who shared his love for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback first, said that he needs to get back to the basics. He stated that Patrick Mahomes needs to take the Tom Brady approach and not just let the ball go down the field.

"Patrick Mahomes, I love you," Hall said. "You’re my favorite quarterback, but I think you need to fall in love with the mundane. It’s time to be checkdown Tom Brady."

Wise words from the former Chiefs All-Pro, especially for an offense that has struggled to make the necessary plays when it matters most. Hall's advice about picking up a few yards at a time and not just going for the deep throw could be valuable as the Chiefs look ahead.

Is Patrick Mahomes' body language affecting team moral?

Patrick Mahomes is typically a level-headed quarterback who rarely lets bad plays affect him. Lately, however, the Chiefs' struggles have appeared to frustrate Mahomes and it has led to outbursts on the sidelines.

A few weeks ago, after the loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes began yelling towards the officiating crew after an offside call on Kadarius Toney. After the game, the quarterback let his feelings known while talking to Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.

While talking about his former team on Wednesday on NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football,' Dante Hall called out the 28-year-old's body language for negatively impacting the team. Hall believes that Mahomes' positive leadership does more for the team than the frustration he has displayed.

"Body language is everything. When you are screaming and yelling at your players, that permeates negatively. Get back to being positive."

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. A win will secure the AFC West divisional title.