Patrick Mahomes speaks up on facing Josh Allen’s Bills in ‘hostile environment’ for Divisional Round game 

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs registered a dominant 26-7 win against the Miami Dolphins in the Wildcard Round. The Chiefs quarterback led the way for his team by throwing for 262 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs' defense was once again phenomenal as they limited one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL to just seven points.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. It will be the first-ever road playoff game apart from the Super Bowls in Mahomes' career. Many around the world are intrigued to see how the two-time NFL MVP will play in Buffalo, as Mahomes is looking forward to the challenge on Sunday.

Speaking about the upcoming game against the Bills, Patrick Mahomes said:

"I've been lucky enough to play a lot of games at home at Arrowhead Stadium and kind of just everything's felt that way. But now we get a great opportunity to go on the road playing a hostile environment, one that I hadn't been able to play with fans in the stands."

"Even though I know it's going to be hostile and there's gonna be people talking trash or anything like that. I'm excited for it because I mean, it's one of the best environments in football and you want to do that when you grew up watching these games is playing the best environments, and see what it's like."

There is no denying that the Bills Mafia will be turned up to welcome the Chiefs on Sunday. Josh Allen and Co. are a three-point favorite for the game against the Chiefs, and vibes are pretty good in Buffalo.

The Bills are currently on a six-game winning streak, and it will be interesting to see if Patrick Mahomes will be able to end their season for the third time in the last four years.

Patrick Mahomes will be ready for the Bills on Sunday

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has played 15 playoff games so far in his career. He is 12-3 in those 15 games and has thrown for 4,346 yards, 36 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 105.7.

At this point in his career, statistically, he has been the best quarterback in the history of the NFL when it comes to the playoffs. The only question mark in his resume is a win on the road in the playoffs, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback could achieve that on Sunday.

Winning against the Bills will be difficult for the Chiefs, but given how good they have been defensively, things may get tough for the Bills. Allen has frequently committed mistakes under pressure, and with Mahomes playing efficient football on top of their defense's prowess, the Chiefs have a great shot at winning.

