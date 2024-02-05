Patrick Mahomes Sr. admits to ‘having few beers’ before getting arrested by Tyler police for DWI charges

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, has had a rough week since his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was charged with driving while intoxicated and was arrested on Saturday night.

Not much is known about the incident involving Mahomes Sr., but now a few more details have been revealed.

According to a report by the NY Post, there was an open beer in the car when Mahomes Sr. was stopped by police, and per the affidavit that was obtained by The Post, Mahomes Sr. said to officers that he “had a few beers while watching a game at a local bar” after he was stopped.

This is the third time that Mahomes Sr. has been charged with such an offense

.Patrick Mahomes clearly would not want any distractions as he prepares for the Super Bowl; however, his father is facing charges.

Patrick Mahomes aiming for third Super Bowl ring

Mahomes' performance this season was not his best, as he fell short on several key stats. He threw for 4,183 yards, which is his lowest since 2019, and had 27 touchdowns, which is also his lowest since 2019. In addition, he lost the most games in a season since he became a starter, with a total of six losses.

But all of that doesn't matter as long as Mahomes is in another Super Bowl and if he and the Chiefs can triumph over the San Francisco 49ers, it will be the third ring in five years for Mahomes.

Such has been Mahomes' rise that some are stating that he is pushing Tom Brady for GOAT status. Now, that could be considered premature, and in truth, Mahomes would have to win more rings for that to be a legitimate discussion.

But for now, his focus is on triumphing over the Brock Purdy-led 49ers in the Super Bowl.

It is Mahomes' biggest game of the season, and he will undoubtedly attempt to put his father's news behind him so that it does not have a negative effect on him.