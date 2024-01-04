Heading into the final week of the 2023-2024 regular season, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots hold an underwhelming 4-12 record. This marks the worst season that Belichick has had as the Patriots' head coach, and his future in New England is up in the air.

Following their mid-season struggles, there were rumors that the team would be moving on from their legendary head coach at the end of the season.

Joining ESPN's Get Up, Patriots insider Mike Reiss spoke with the panel and said that Patriots ownership will have a meeting with Belichick on Monday about what went wrong this season.

[00:01:01] "All right, Greeny, here's my understanding of what's going to unfold. Team owner Robert Kraft, team president Jonathan Kraft have a meeting with Bill Belichick that is currently scheduled for Monday. And they're going to be looking for some answers as to why things have fallen off so dramatically this season. Robert Kraft has been very disappointed with the way this season has unfolded naturally."

Reiss added that no decision has been made currnetly, and Monday's meeting could determine the outcome of Belichick's future in New England.

"And people that are close to him relayed to me that that disappointment has been so extreme to the point that he has strongly considered moving on from Belichick. But these people also tell me, Greeny, that no decision has been made at this point, and that's why this final meeting will be so important."

Could this be the end of the Bill Belichick era for the New England Patriots?

Bill Belichick during New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

It's hard to imagine that the New England Patriots would get rid of Bill Belichick after all of the success he's amassed during his tenure with the Patriots.

Belichick became the Patriots head coach in 2000 and has helped the team win six Super Bowls while compiling a career record of 333-177.

Since Tom Brady departed from the team following the 2019 season, the Patriots have only reached the postseason once and haven't won a playoff game. Including this season, they will have finished the last two seasons with a losing record.

Some people are linking Belichick to joining the Los Angeles Chargers, but it's anyone's guess as to what will happen to one of the greatest coaches ever this off-season.

