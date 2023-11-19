Pittsburgh Steelers injury report: Latest on Pat Friermuth, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keanu Neal for Week 11 vs Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, looking to sweep the season series after a 26-22 win at Acrisure Stadium.

Throughout the season, they have had a very consistent pattern: a loss, then two straight losses. They will look to break it pattern and win three straight for the first time in 2023.

However, heading into the rematch, they have some injury concerns surrounding their roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 injury report

WR Diontae Johnson (thumb), DT Cameron Heyward (groin) and Patrick Peterson (resting) didn't attend Wednesday practice, but Johnson eventually showed up as a full participant.

Heyward, meanwhile, was a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday, while Peterson has not practiced. DT Montravius Adams (ankle) and G Issac Seumalo (resting) also didn't participate, with neither expected to play.

Pat Freiermuth injury update

TE Pat Freiermuth had a hamstring injury heading into Week 11, limiting his availability on Wednesday. However, he was fully healed by Thursday and practiced-full time.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have activated him for Sunday, giving Kenny Pickett another offensive option even if Diontae Johnson sits. Freiermuch commented on his return:

"Obviously not the start that I wanted, but I'm very happy with us as a team. We're a very good football team at 6-3, so I'm happy that I can come back in a big division game and be with the guys and get back into the swing of things."

Keanu Neal injury update

Both of Pittsburgh's Pro Bowl-caliber safeties are hurting. Strong safety Keanu Neal, who joined as a free agent during the offseason, is dealing with a rib injury. Defensive coordinator Terry Austin said about his status on Thursday:

“I think those are going to come down to game time, as we get closer to the game, and we’ll see.”

He has since then been placed on injured reserve and will likely not play against the Browns.

Minkah Fitzpatrick injury update

Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has a hamstring issue and will not play on Sunday. The development was announced two days ago, meaning both the Steelers starting safeties need to be replaced.

Damontae Kazee and Trenton Thompson are expected to take the field in their stead, with Eric Rowe on standby.