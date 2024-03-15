Saquon Barkley will be leaving the New York Giants after six NFL seasons. He tweeted his farewell message, wherein he thanked the Mara and Tisch families, plus Giants fans, for their support. The two-time Pro Bowler ended his message with:

“Ultimately, the NFL is a business, and I hope that everyone can respect my decision.”

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a free agent, Barkley can choose where he will play next. However, Giants fans couldn’t fathom him transferring to one of their bitter rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s why a Giants fan commented on Barkley’s post:

“nah we good man, you showed your true colors right away”

Expand Tweet

Another football fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Nah bro don’t diss us today and then thank us for ur time”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Saquon Barkley’s farewell address to the team that selected him 2nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The last comment alluded to former Giants running back Tiki Barber’s comment upon hearing the news of Saquon Barkley signing with the Eagles. Barber, who played 10 seasons for New York’s NFC team, said on his afternoon show on WFAN:

“He's dead to us now. He's dead to us. You're dead to us, Saquon. Good luck. You're dead to me.”

Expand Tweet

As the Giants allowed Barkley to sign elsewhere, they signed Devin Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million contract.

Details of Saquon Barkley’s contract with Philadelphia

According to Spotrac, Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles, which included a $11.625 million pro-rated signing bonus and $26 million in total guaranteed money. He will also get an active bonus of $14,705 per game.

The total guarantees include his signing bonus, base salaries and workout bonuses for 2024 and 2025, and $1.5 million of his $12 million base salary in 2026. Saquon Barkley can earn a $1 million roster bonus by the fifth league day of 2026.

For the upcoming season, the former Penn State standout will earn a $1.375 million base salary and a $250,000 workout bonus. His base salary will jump to $11 million in 2025. He will count for $3.95 million against the cap this season and $13.575 million in 2025.

Barkley’s contract with Philadelphia has a potential out after the 2025 season. As for dead cap, it will be $26 million in 2024, $22.05 million in 2025, and $8.475 million in 2026. The deal comes with two void years for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.