Shannon Sharpe claims every moment delaying payment for Chris Jones is an insult to Patrick Mahomes’ sacrifice

Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones' team is hurting during every moment that the defensive star isn't on the field. However, the quarterback specifically might be taking it a bit more personally in a financial sense, according to Shannon Sharpe. In his debut episode of First Take, the former tight end connected the dots between the superstar quarterback's contract and that of Jones.

Here's how he put it:

"I like what the Chargers have done in L.A. with Herbert and those receivers. They can ill afford to let this thing drag out. You're going to have to pay it, right? Mahomes took that bargain contract just so you can have guys like Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and you can pay those guys pay Chris Jones money."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Exploring Patrick Mahomes' contract in 2023

Patrick Mahomes at Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

When news broke of the mega-deal between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, not many were calling it a team-friendly deal. The deal was valued at $450 million and was set to run for a full decade, expring after the 2031 season. However, in terms of yearly cash, the number is much smaller.

According to Spotrac, he is set to make between $37 million and $50.5 million each season for the remainder of the deal. While the length of the deal isn't quite as long, his salary has fallen behind other quarterbacks who have done much less. Mahomes isn't in the top five for base salary, contract average cash, the contract total over the next three years, total guarantees, or guarantees at signing.

Patrick Mahomes' (un)loaded roster examined

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

A couple of seasons ago, the quarterback had one of the best receivers in the game in Tyreek Hill. Not only is he gone but Chris Jones is also teetering on missing time. Additionally, Travis Kelce is only getting older as he will turn 34 in October.

Andy Reid's exotic plays can only cover up so much. Before long, it will be mostly the head coach and the quarterback left from their last Super Bowl victory prior to 2022.

Right now, instead of Tyreek Hill, the team has a Kadarius Tony listed as questionable in addition to Maquez Valdes-Scantling who has never come close to having a 1000 yard season.

Will Mahomes be able to cover up for a roster seemingly only getting more rickety by the year?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.