Ever since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift started dating, the NFL has given Swift a lot of attention and TV time. Any game the "Bad Blood" singer attends for the Chiefs, she is seen on many TV networks on air or posted on social media by sports accounts and personalities.

While she's been getting the media drawn to her, some in the football world don't think it's a good thing. Former Super Bowl-winning head coach Tony Dungy recently spoke about how the NFL is taking away the integrity of the sport by showing Swift a lot.

Sports radio host and analyst Stephen A. Smith responded to Dungy's comments and said he disagreed with the former coach:

"It is very rare that you will hear me disagree with the great Tony Dungy. But it was necessary on this particular day because I thought that something he uttered was just shocking, and it involved the one and only Taylor Swift. I went to a Taylor Swift concert, that sh** was something off the chain. That was something special.

"It's getting ridiculous how she's being criticized by some, insulted by others, blamed by many, people grow up. And in the case of Tony Dungy, it's like, come on, can we stop this, sir? I Love Tony Dungy, love him to do death, but you're blaming Taylor Swift for disinterest in NFL action?

"Second-highest TV ratings since 20000, second-highest Monday night football ratings since 2000, 97 of the top 100 TV programs of 2023. What are we talking about? Let her live her life."

These are the comments that Dungy made that Smith was responding to:

“That’s the thing that’s disenchanting people with sports now," Dungy said. "There’s so much on the outside coming in. Entertainment value and different things. Taking away from what really happens on the field.”

Aside from Taylor Swift, some think Travis Kelce has had a down year in football... has he?

Aside from the "Taylor Swift distraction," some people believe Travis Kelce has had a down season in the NFL this year.

While he failed to record 1,000 receiving yards for eight straight seasons, Kelce didn't have a bad year by any means. In 15 games, he caught 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. He followed up in the wild-card round of the playoffs against the Miami Dolphins with seven catches for 71 yards.

Kelce was also named a 2023 Pro Bowler. While he didn't make All-Pro or put up mind-blowing stats this season, Travis Kelce is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL.