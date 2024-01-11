Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift is a very polarizing topic.

On one hand, fans believe that it has helped revitalize the NFL's popularity in the post-Tom Brady era. On the other, detractors think it has become a curse on the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been playing less effectively than before.

First Take host Stephen A Smith can count himself as being a member of the former camp. On Wednesday's epiode, he said:

"Everybody's sitting up there and acting like she's some kind of impediment and, excuse me, she did her job! She's going to support her dude. To show up at a football game and the cameras are on her - that ain't her fault!"

He continued:

"And excuse me, by the way, she went to the games after the concerts. It's not like she used the games to bump up the concerts; oh no! Those kids were going to her concerts whether the NFL was promoting her or not! ...Let's show some respect. She probably is gonna have a positive on Travis Kelce's performance, okay?"

No word on the pop star's attendance in the Chiefs' Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins has emerged so far.

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift fans buying candles scented after him

It is no secret that Travis Kelce wants the best gift possible for Taylor Swift as Valentine's Day looms. During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with elder brother Jason Kelce, he mentioned that online shopping platform Etsy could do wonders for him.

Among the products that can be bought there, however, are Smells Like Travis Kelce candles. When a Swiftie told the brothers that he had received one for Christmas, the tight end could not help but feel uneasy:

"1,000%, they just made that sh-- up."

But when Jason claimed that he was buying one to figure out the scent, Kelce could not help but feel revulsed:

"Oh my god. No, Jason. We're not f---in' bringing this onto the f---in' show."

The full segment about the candles can be seen beginning at 9:59 of the video below: