“Taylor Swift is a different animal”: Shannon Sharpe leaps to Travis Kelce’s girlfriend’s defence in heated Beyonce debate

Shannon Sharpe believes the NFL has benefitted greatly from Taylor Swift's involvement. She declined to do the Super Bowl halftime show for various reasons, but now she's likely going to be in attendance cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are a lot of immensely popular superstars who have dated NFL players or would be great for the NFL to get them involved, but Sharpe believes there's no one bigger than Swift.

He said, via the Nightcap Show:

“Not like this. These 8-15-year-old eyeballs… I love Beyonce. Beyonce ain’t moving the needle like this chick (Taylor Swift). She’s the closest thing to moving the needle like Michael Jackson we’ve seen. This is it. Taylor Swift is a different animal. And Beyonce is phenomenal."

Beyonce, and everyone else who could be considered on her level, are not on par with Swift, according to the former Denver Broncos tight end. He believes she's their top entity, and that if they could have anyone do the halftime show in a dream scenario, it would be her:

“I guarantee you Taylor Swift is first. Over Beyonce and Jay-Z and Rihanna combined. I ain’t telling you what I heard. I’m telling you what I know. She turned them down. I ain’t telling you no hearsay, I’m telling you what I know. Just the facts, man.”

Travis Kelce's girlfriend has taken the NFL world by storm, and Sharpe believes she is the best possible person to have done so.

Taylor Swift likely to be at the Super Bowl

While she famously declined to do the halftime show since she's still re-recording many albums and doing a world tour, Taylor Swift is probably going to be at the Super Bowl after all in a roundabout way.

She began dating Travis Kelce early in the season, and they're about to head to the big game. She's routinely in attendance, and it was reported that if they beat the Baltimore Ravens, Swift would be there, even though she has a show in Japan the day before.

The Chiefs will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers and it appears that Swift will be up in the stands, cheering on Kelce. She's sure to be shown on TV as well, and all of this is a good outcome for the NFL according to Shannon Sharpe.