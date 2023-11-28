Taylor Swift's $40,000,000 private jet touches base in Travis Kelce's Kansas City as Chiefs TE's girlfriend's birthday nears

Could Taylor Swift be in attendance at Lambeau Field this week to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs? The singer, who just concluded the South American leg of "The Eras" tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil, is reportedly in Kansas City.

On Monday morning, sleuth Swifties tracked the singer's $40 million worth plane leaving Brazil. It made a short stop in Tampa, Florida and then departed about an hour later. The plane then departed Tampa at 8:00am and headed to Kansas City. The private jet landed around 11:30am.

Swift now has an extended break from her record-setting tour and won't hit the road again until February, when her tour picks back up in Tokyo. In the meantime, she now has plenty of opportunities to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs the final few weeks of the season.

Kansas City will travel to Green Bay for the Sunday night matchup against the Packers. Whether Swift will be in attendance is unknown at this time.

The singer's birthday is also in just a few weeks on December 13th and Christmas and New Year's are just a few weeks after that. No doubt Swifties will be on the edge of their seats to get a glimpse of the singer cheering for 'the guy of the Chiefs.'

Travis Kelce's friends fully support his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's whirlwind relationship with Taylor Swift began last summer when the tight end attended her concert in Kansas City. After mentioning that he wanted to meet her, rumors sparked and since then, NFL fans and fans of the singer have been immersed in relationship updates.

While both have been seen supporting each other and spending time with their families, it appears Kelce's friends are also on board. PEOPLE magazine recently reported that a source close to Travis Kelce believes that their relationship is the 'real deal.'

"Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him. They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family. They're both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art as hers, and he has what's his. He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn't letting any of the hoopla impact how they're growing together.”

The source also stated that their ability to strive for success in their own careers has also brought them closer together.