Tom Brady recently attended the season opener between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. There, the 46-year-old quarterback looked as good and refreshed as he did when he joined the league.

Pat McAfee, the former punter for the Colts, thought the same and showered him with compliments on his show, "The Pat McAfee Show."

McAfee was taken aback by Brady's appearance, as, according to him, the NFL icon still looked like he could play anytime now. He said that when the Pats owner, Robert Kraft, was sitting next to TB12, he must have said to him:

"'Tom, you look incredibly fit. You're single again, got a revenge body. How about one last one, huh?'"

By "one last one", McAfee meant that Kraft must have asked the future Hall of Famer to put on his cleats again.

Tom Brady honored at the Patriots season opener at Gillette Stadium

The seven-time Super Bowl winner ran across the stadium like he always did when he was the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Tom Brady was given a tribute at Gillette Stadium on Sunday when the team hosted the Philadelphia Eagles.

The crowd roared and cheered for their favorite shot-caller. TB12 said:

"Nobody 23 years ago would imagine that this journey would bring us here today. All our lives take us on different journeys. They take us to different places, they bring different people into our lives. But one thing I am sure of — and that will never change — is that I am a Patriot for life."

Additionally, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that Tom Brady will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame without the typical four-year waiting period. Brady's induction will take place next summer, coinciding with his Super Bowl victories.

Pat McAfee and his company were certain that whenever Brady got inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Patriots, all of his former teammates would attend the event. Along with that, Jon Bon Jovi and Gisele Bundchen can also watch him get honored.