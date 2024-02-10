Travis Kelce hints at possible Hollywood career as crazy NFL season unlocks more opportunity

Travis Kelce has already been elevated to the top echelons of Hollywood celebrity circles since he has started dating Taylor Swift, but there is a possibility that he sees that as his long-term future.

It has been a whirlwind season for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end that began with him missing the first game of the season due to injury. He also sat out the final game of the regular season after they had qualified as AFC West champions and missed out on the chance to have another 1000-yard season by 16 yards.

During that period, he started dating Taylor Swift and finished with his ninth-consecutive Pro Bowl selection. And he has showed why he is still the top player in his position by coming up clutch in the postseason with important plays.

But there will come a time when all of this is over when he retires from football. It is a topic he has openly broached earlier in the season and now he has elaborated on his plans after football. Travis Kelce said that he likes comedy and making people laugh. He told reporters

“Man, I’m comedy all the way. I don’t know if I’m anything else. I just like to have a fun time and make people laugh.”

He went on to say that while he is focused on football, Hollywood is a possibility he might consider. He added,

“I’ll dabble into everything though just to see if I have fun doing it. And I know there’s definitely Hollywood talks out there, but I’ve been focused on football throughout the season so I’ll probably have a lot of those meetings and conversations when it is all said and done.”

Travis Kelce will hardly the first NFL player to chase Hollywood dreams if he decides to take that path

If Travis Kelce decides to go into Hollywood, he will be taking the path taken by other great players in the past. Jim Brown cut his career short with the Cleveland Browns to act in movies, and O.J. Simpson followed down that route as well.

With his connections to Taylor Swift already opening up doors to the entertainment industry, it is not inconceivable that he could take the plunge. He is openly talked about retirement and hosts a successful podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Currently, the world is Travis Kelce's oyster. Should he win against the San Francisco 49ers and capture his third Super Bowl, he might seriously consider his future having secured his legacy in football.