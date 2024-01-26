Before Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce was in a relationship with social media personality Kayla Nicole, who used to be extremely active on platforms like X/Twitter. However, her online presence decreased significantly ever since their intermittent relationship ended in 2022, and more so after the news surfaced of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dating the multi-platinum singer in 2023.

Speaking on the "Behind the Likes" podcast with hosts Winter Blanco and Chy Fontenette, Nicole said she had mostly shut herself out after massive fan backlash.

“I turned off my comments recently," she said at the 7:17 mark. "You can’t DM me anymore, because people just talk crazy, and I’ve had enough. I’m exhausted, I’m tired. It’s a new year and to be honest, it’s the same me. So in order for it to be a new me, I need to do some new things."

A history of Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole's intermittent relationship

In 2017, Travis Kelce was just starting to emerge as one of the best tight ends in football. But off the field, he was not as fortunate.

His relationship with Catching Kelce winner May Benberry had ended five months ago, and that was when he met Kayla Nicole. The two were first spotted together at the wedding ceremony of then-Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, and from then on, they would regularly appear in events together.

It all changed in August 2020, when they broke up amidst rumors of infidelity. However, around three months later, the newly minted Super Bowl champion revealed to WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike that they were back together:

"So obviously we’ve got the fam. Mom, dad, brother Jason — big grizzly guy. Then my girlfriend Kayla. Kayla is definitely on the list. Always got to do it big for Kayla... She's the best. She's the absolute best," he said (via New York Post).

The renewed relationship would last one and a half months until it finally ended in May 2022. A source told Media Takeout that it happened because Nicole was tired of being made to carry the financial burden while her more famous partner earned millions:

“Travis is very cheap. In the beginning, he tried to make Kayla ‘prove’ that she wasn’t with him for the money, so she had to pay half of everything. Half of every date, every trip, everything.” (via Just Jared).

Travis Kelce would remain single for the entire 2022 season, during which he won his second Super Bowl. He then began dating Taylor Swift during the 2023 season.