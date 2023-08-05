Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole has the most legit reaction to viral video of Patrick Mahomes’ behind-the-back pass

Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of Travis Kelce, had the aptest reaction to one of Patrick Mahomes' most impressive plays during training camp.

In a remarkable display of skill and finesse, MVP quarterback Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs executed a jaw-dropping behind-the-back pass to wide receiver Skyy Moore. This pass transpired during a recent training camp.

The eye-catching play took place during a 10-10-10 session, where various teams engaged in 10 plays against each other. While reporters were unable to capture video footage of the play, the Chiefs themselves released a close-up video of the awe-inspiring pass.

Although the video does not divulge specific offensive or defensive formations or plays, it has sparked considerable interest among sports enthusiasts. The clip has garnered attention from multiple reporters who shared their own insights on the remarkable feat.

Kayla Nicole gave the best reaction, according to fans. She just used two emojis, one of them being a goat emoji:

ayla Nicole has always supported the Kansas City Chiefs because her former partner played on the team and also because it is her favorite team.

The intriguing practice session known as the 10-10-10 offers a unique opportunity for players from different team levels to engage in spirited play. The first-team offense had the chance to test their skills against the second- or third-team defense for a total of 10 plays.

Similarly, the first-team defense took on the second- or third-team offense in their own 10-play encounter.

To round out the session, 10 minutes were dedicated to special-teams work. This distinctive approach allowed players of varying levels to showcase their abilities and provided a dynamic environment for honing their craft.

What is the net worth of Kayla Nicole?

Kayla Nicole is a broadcast journalist, model, and social media influencer. She began dating Kelce in 2017, but after five years of off-on-off-again relationship, the two broke up almost a year ago.

She boasts an impressive academic background with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism. Her expertise has led her to work with prominent media entities such as ESPN and Barstool Sports. Beyond her journalistic pursuits, Nicole delves into the realms of modelling and pageantry, showcasing her versatility and creativity.

Her captivating presence extends to the digital landscape, where she engages with a sizable audience on various social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Passionate about empowering others, Nicole spearheaded the 'Strong Is Sexy' campaign. It's dedicated to promoting body positivity and offering fitness advice to inspire individuals to embrace their strength.

As her endeavors continue to flourish, her net worth is estimated to be approximately $2 million, reflecting her remarkable achievements and potential for future success.