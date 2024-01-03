Travis Kelce's team plans on making NFL star 'as famous as The Rock' while romance with Taylor Swift takes center stage

As Travis Kelce knows, fame is a difficult plant to nurture. Dozens of players share the same field on the same television screen as the tight end, but mostly himself, Patrick Mahomes, and Andy Reid are the names fans gravitate to when discussing the Kansas City Chiefs.

When discussing Kelce's rise to stardom, André Eanes, Tight End's co-manager, noted that having a plan is easy, but executing it is tough.

“People say to me, ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year,’” Aaron Eanes said. “When I say, ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny. It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan.” [via the New York Times].

That plan isn't yet complete, as the tight end sighed that he would never be as famous as the Rock, to which Eanes said, "Yes, you can."

However, Taylor Swift's association has exploded Kelce's fanbase to the point that the tight end is racking up fans who have never watched the sport before this season.

Retracing Travis Kelce's rise

Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs vs. the New England Patriots

Travis Kelce was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed the 2013 season before getting his first stat logged in 2014. In total, Kelce played one play in his rookie season.

The next two years were productive, but like the franchise he landed with, he was having trouble breaking out as an NFL leader in his position, earning roughly 870 yards and five touchdowns in 2014 and 2015.

In 2015, the tight end made his first attempt at breaking into mainstream culture with a feature in Complex Magazine.

Soon after, he was approached about doing a reality television series called "Catching Kelce." The eight-episode show was about finding Kelce a significant other. The program failed in its goal, and the tight end veered away from reality television.

Over the next five seasons, the tight end began to build a series of staple performances every year. Between 2016 and 2020, he earned at least 1,000 yards per year, a stat usually seen in wide receivers.

In October 2021, Travis Kelce went to an SNL after-party, and after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Eanes received a request for the tight end to be on the program.

Since then, his relationship with Taylor Swift has raised his commercial value, and he had one with Pfizer.

At the time of writing, Travis Kelce has one game to earn 16 yards to avoid missing the 1,000-yard milestone for the first time since the 2016 season.