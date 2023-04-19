Create

Tyreek Hill torched by NFL fans for shooting shot at TikTok star Annie Agar: "She cooked him"

By Param Nagda
Modified Apr 19, 2023 12:54 GMT
TikTok star Annie Agar trolls Tyreek Hill on Twitter
TikTok star Annie Agar trolls Tyreek Hill on Twitter

Tyreek Hill was involved in a hilarious banter-filled Twitter exchange on Tuesday. The Miami Dolphins star is usually the one with the jokes, but this time around, TikTok star Annie Agar stole the limelight with a savage reply.

It all started with Agar's initial Twitter post, where she simply praised Hill's explosive pace while testing some incredibly fast racecars at NTT Indycar’s Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach.

“this is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn’t it. never felt faster @IndyCar thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience.”
this is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn’t it. never felt faster @IndyCar thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience. https://t.co/2qD5aWvaUM

Looking at this, Hill responded by jokingly 'shooting his shot' at Agar. He tweeted:

“Annie if you want my number just say that.”
Annie if you want my number just say that 🤤 twitter.com/annieagar/stat…

Agar wasn't going to let Hill win the Twitter matchup. To add some spice to the conversation, she quickly shot down Hill by referencing a recent viral camp video where the former Chiefs star was left in the dust by a player.

“appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number”
appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡😉😂 twitter.com/cheetah/status…

Not too long ago, the Dolphins wide receiver was torched by one of the participants at the 'Tyreek Hill Football and Speed Camp' in Miami. Hill played as a cornerback and was embarrassed by a young receiver during the friendly matchup. Although Hill reacted sportingly to the failed coverage, the footage caught the attention of NFL fans on social media.

Here's the video:

7x Pro Bowl #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got BURNT by a Teen 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/9JM36p1TwB

Agar's reply prompted a bunch of hilarious reactions from NFL fans on Twitter as they further roasted Hill for embarrassing himself on social media.

@cheetah Bro you a whole demon 😂😂😂😂😂
@cheetah Shooter shoot! https://t.co/w1GE0Tl1IR

Even former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky was surprised by Agar's reply:

@AnnieAgar Goooolllyyyy
@cheetah Ain’t Tyreek married? 😭
@cheetah bro you got a family at home
@AnnieAgar she said : https://t.co/nGq6ZQy9Yr
@AnnieAgar you win everything, annie. this is amazing 🤣
She cooked him 😂😂 twitter.com/annieagar/stat…
@AnnieAgar Elon can officially retire this app. This is the peak.

Like many expected, Hill didn't clap back at Agar's response but instead shared a Paul Rudd GIF that said, 'Hey, look at us'.

twitter.com/annieagar/stat… https://t.co/9qkJQja2gn

Agar is a nationwide NFL and college football correspondent at Bally Sports. She also has over 600k followers on TikTok, where she produces short, humorous videos for American football fans.

