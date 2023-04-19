Tyreek Hill was involved in a hilarious banter-filled Twitter exchange on Tuesday. The Miami Dolphins star is usually the one with the jokes, but this time around, TikTok star Annie Agar stole the limelight with a savage reply.

It all started with Agar's initial Twitter post, where she simply praised Hill's explosive pace while testing some incredibly fast racecars at NTT Indycar’s Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach.

“this is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn’t it. never felt faster @IndyCar thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Annie Agar @AnnieAgar this is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn’t it. never felt faster @IndyCar thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience. this is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn’t it. never felt faster @IndyCar thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience. https://t.co/2qD5aWvaUM

Looking at this, Hill responded by jokingly 'shooting his shot' at Agar. He tweeted:

“Annie if you want my number just say that.”

Agar wasn't going to let Hill win the Twitter matchup. To add some spice to the conversation, she quickly shot down Hill by referencing a recent viral camp video where the former Chiefs star was left in the dust by a player.

“appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number”

Annie Agar @AnnieAgar twitter.com/cheetah/status… Ty Hill @cheetah Annie if you want my number just say that 🤤 twitter.com/annieagar/stat… Annie if you want my number just say that 🤤 twitter.com/annieagar/stat… appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡 appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡😉😂 twitter.com/cheetah/status…

Not too long ago, the Dolphins wide receiver was torched by one of the participants at the 'Tyreek Hill Football and Speed Camp' in Miami. Hill played as a cornerback and was embarrassed by a young receiver during the friendly matchup. Although Hill reacted sportingly to the failed coverage, the footage caught the attention of NFL fans on social media.

Here's the video:

MLFootball @_MLFootball



🤯🤯🤯 7x Pro Bowl #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got BURNT by a Teen🤯🤯🤯 7x Pro Bowl #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got BURNT by a Teen 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/9JM36p1TwB

Agar's reply prompted a bunch of hilarious reactions from NFL fans on Twitter as they further roasted Hill for embarrassing himself on social media.

Even former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky was surprised by Agar's reply:

khi @stymead @cheetah bro you got a family at home @cheetah bro you got a family at home

Justin Lamontagne @JayRock3113 twitter.com/annieagar/stat… Annie Agar @AnnieAgar twitter.com/cheetah/status… appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡 appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡😉😂 twitter.com/cheetah/status… She cooked him She cooked him 😂😂 twitter.com/annieagar/stat…

Like many expected, Hill didn't clap back at Agar's response but instead shared a Paul Rudd GIF that said, 'Hey, look at us'.

Agar is a nationwide NFL and college football correspondent at Bally Sports. She also has over 600k followers on TikTok, where she produces short, humorous videos for American football fans.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes