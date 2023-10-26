WATCH: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany cheer for Sporting KC in MLS playoffs

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were spotted cheering for Sporting Kansas City during their recent Major League Soccer playoff game. Mahomes is a part of the Sporting Club, Sporting KC’s ownership group. He also invested in the National Women’s Soccer League club Kansas City Current.

With the Mahomes couple in attendance, Sporting KC won its Wild Card match against the San Jose Earthquakes in penalties, 4-2. Gadi Kinda and Daniel Salloi made the winning kicks, sending the club to a best-of-three showdown against top-seed St. Louis City SC.

Can Patrick Mahomes inspire Sporting KC to a deep playoff run?

The official Major League Soccer Twitter account posted:

“This guy knows a thing or two about the postseason. @PatrickMahomes & @BrittanyLynne in the house to support the home squad!”

The description is spot on because Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. He led the Chiefs to two of the last four Super Bowl victories, earning Super Bowl MVP and league MVP honors in both seasons.

The Chiefs have also reached five consecutive AFC Championship games since Mahomes became the team’s full-pledged starting quarterback. While they’ve won three of those games, they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes hopes to rub off some playoff magic to his squad. They will face the best team in the Western Conference, which finished the regular season with a 17-12-5 record. Sporting KC must contain top goal scorers Joao Klauss, Nicholas Gioacchini, and Samuel Adeniran to advance to round two.

The All-Pro quarterback bought an ownership stake with Sporting KC in 2021. He joined his wife in the KC Current ownership group two years later.

Patrick Mahomes continues to build his sporting investments

The former Texas Tech standout is putting the returns from his ten-year, $450 million contract extension to good use. Aside from Sporting KC and the KC Current, he and Travis Kelce are also part of Otro Capitals’ investment group in the Alpine Formula 1 racing team.

While Patrick Mahomes’ exact amount wasn’t disclosed, Otro’s total investment is reportedly $210 million. Athletes like Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Juan Mata joined Mahomes and Kelce in the investment group.

Mahomes also has an ownership stake with Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals. He also invested in a Miami-based professional pickleball team with Rich Paul, Naomi Osaka, and Nick Kyrgios.

Aside from his NFL salary, he also pulls millions of dollars in endorsements with brands like Adidas, State Farm, and T-Mobile, among others. Patrick Mahomes's net worth is estimated at $70 million as of 2023.