WATCH: Ravens players go crazy after Zay Flowers reveals rookie signing bonus worth $7,000,000

Baltimore Ravens' rookie receiver Zay Flowers has hit the ground running since being drafted. The Boston College standout has starred in OTAs, minicamp, and training camp and has flashed in preseason games.

With Flowers signing his rookie contract, we know he now has a fair bit of money coming his way. But we have now found out what his signing bonus is thanks to the Baltimore Ravens.

Spoiler...it's a lot.

Ravens players go crazy after Zay Flowers reveals his signing bonus

Flowers' rookie contract per spotrac.com, is a four-year, $14,036,440 deal which is quite a nice sum to be getting paid. Of course, he worked ridiculously hard to get it.

But it is his signing bonus that left Ravens players are in awe. In a video posted by the Ravens to their social media page, Flowers was asked his name, college, and signing bonus in a team meeting.

Zay Flowers then stepped up and announced that his signing bonus is a cool $7 million, and players lost their minds. Watch the clip below.

While having that kind of money is nice, Flowers will want to put his best foot forward when the regular season gets underway as he looks to show why he is a first-round pick.

Zay Flowers is a key member of Todd Monken's offense

With Todd Monken taking over from Greg Roman and installing a more pass-oriented offense, the Ravens will look to be more dangerous through the air, and that's where Flowers comes in.

Already with a serious collection of receiver talent for Lamar Jackson that includes Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, and Mark Andrews, adding Zay Flowers to the mix gives the Ravens a star-studded offense.

Of course, this is only on paper, and the unit will have to go out and prove it on the field. But there is no doubt that Flowers will have a huge role to play in Monken's offense.

We have already seen flashes of his ability in preseason and that was without Lamar Jackson, so one can only imagine what he will be like with the former MVP winner under center.

But until then, we can marvel at Flowers' incredible signing bonus and wish that it was us with that kind of money.

