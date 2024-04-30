WATCH: Seahawks QB Geno Smith works out with Antonio Brown and Zay Flowers

Geno Smith has spent the past two NFL seasons as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, where he has had mixed results. In his first season, he led his team to the NFL playoffs and won the Comeback Player of the Year award. In his follow-up campaign, his statistics regressed and he missed out on the postseason.

To get back on track for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, Smith has reportedly been working hard in the offseason. He recently shared one of his workouts in a story from his personal Instagram account, where he was throwing passes to Zay Flowers and Antonio Brown.

While many quarterbacks hold private workouts during the offseason, seeing Smith throw passes to Flowers and Brown is an interesting situation. Flowers just completed an impressive rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens, while Brown hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2021 season.

Antonio Brown's last game was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Jets. The notorious wide receiver accidentally had a blowout on the sidelines before pulling part of his outfit off and flinging it into the crowd. He then stormed off the field and left the stadium.

The Buccaneers cut Brown from their roster following the incident and he has yet to appear in another game since then. He currently remains a free agent ahead of the 2024 NFL season, but after working out with Geno Smith, rumors are circling that he could potentially join the Seahawks this year.

Geno Smith and Antonio Brown have been working together for years

If Antonio Brown were to ever make a return to the NFL, joining the Seattle Seahawks would appear to make sense. He and Geno Smith have reportedly had an ongoing friendship spanning more than a decade and they apparently work out together often.

"I worked with Antonio Brown, a Hall of Fame receiver, for ten years or more in the offseason," Smith told SI. "We know how to work, and I think that's what we pride ourselves on; we work hard."

While the Seahawks appear set at wide receiver this year with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, additional reinforcements aren't necessarily a bad thing.

When it comes to Antonio Brown, it involves much more risk than most, but his ongoing relationship with Geno Smith may be something to keep an eye on as Seattle organizes their roster for the 2024 NFL season.