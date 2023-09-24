WATCH: Taylor Swift channels inner Tom Brady as Travis Kelce scores TD in Chiefs big win over Bears

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have a special fan attending the game today, as Taylor Swift, who's rumored to be in a relationship with the superstar tight end, is sitting right next to Kelce's family as the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears for Week 3 of the NFL season.

In what has been a very easy game for the Chiefs, who swarmed early with a huge lead and put the game to bed in the first half, the big expectation was whether Kelce would score a touchdown in front of Swift. Turns out he did, and the singer channeled her inner Tom Brady, at the stadium to celebrate Kelce's touchdown.

The Grammy-winning artist yelled:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's f***ing go!

Expand Tweet

There was a lot of celebration for Chiefs fans, who saw their team jump to an insurmountable 34-0 lead at halftime; Travis Kelce then scored to make it 41-0, and after that, Patrick Mahomes day was over, with the Chicago Bears far from being a threat to the score.

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get together?

Rumors say the pair first met after the singer made a July 9 concert at the Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce was trying to meet her and offer a friendship bracelet, but he wasn't able to do so.

One interesting caveat about the rumors is that Travis' brother, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, was fuelling the discussion. The tight end sent a message to the world during an appearance at the Pat McAfee show the previous week:

"When you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just, both sides. He doesn't know, it's true. He goes on Thursday night, get's asked about it by my guy Tony Gonzalez". The guy is absolutely ridiculous. Can't stay out of the freakin' headlines. Everyone thinks he's the Ian Rapaport of my dating relationships. Please everybody, stop asking my brother about my love life".

The Kansas City Chiefs won the game with an astonishing 41-10 scoreline, destroying the Chicago Bears so early that Patrick Mahomes sat for more than a quarter after the game was decided. The only Chiefs loss this season happened in Week 1, when Kelce was out.