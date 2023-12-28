What did Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes gift teammates for Christmas? Chiefs TE reveals details

Travis Kelce gave some insight into the gift-giving that took place for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. On this week's episode of "New Heights", Travis and Jason Kelce brought up the topic of offensive line presents.

Travis Kelce mentioned quarterback Patrick Mahomes' gift to the Chiefs offensive line: custom golf carts. Each of the red golf carts was customized with the player's last name and jersey number.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Videos of the offensive linemen racing around the facility's parking lot went viral last week. The Chiefs tight end said that the golf carts, which are street legal, can reach speeds up to 35 miles per hour and that he was quick to leave when they began racing.

"Got everybody velour jumpsuits. Nice cozy, comfy, everybody can just, this winter, just enjoy a nice velour top and bottom. Just a hoodie and sweatpants, man. It's so good," Kelce said.

Jason Kelce asked his brother if he and the tight end room exchanged gifts, to which he said he instead gifted his teammates. Travis Kelce said he worked with his friend, sportswear designer Daniel Patrick, to create custom velour jumpsuits for his teammates.

Kelce has apparently worked with Patrick in the past on other clothing items. A gift he thought his teammates could all use during the winter.

Did Jason Kelce ruin his Christmas gift from Travis Kelce?

While giving details about the designer velour jumpsuits he bought his teammates, Travis Kelce received a reaction he wasn't expecting. Jason Kelce went on to say that he doesn't particularly like velour jumpsuits.

Jason: “I don't know why, I don't like velour.”

Travis: “I got you one too.”

Jason: "Actually, if it’s from you, I’ll like it.”

Travis: “Ah, you can't make this s--- up people.”

Expand Tweet

While that typically wouldn't be a funny comment, Travis shared that he also designed and purchased his older brother a velour jumpsuit as a present. While the two began hysterically laughing, the Philadelphia Eagles center assured his brother that since it was a gift from him, he would like it.

Although the surprise was ruined, it turned into quite a joke between the two brothers.