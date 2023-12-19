Who is Sara? Taylor Swift fan 'harassed and audibly booed' during Patriots-Chiefs game at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift was in attendance during the Week 15 Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. It’s no secret that she’s there to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. With Swift in Foxborough, some of her fans also attended the game.

Unfortunately, the experience didn’t go well for one fan who got an earful of criticism because she was wearing a jacket bearing her idol’s image and likeness. She shared her experience through a Twitter thread that has gone viral.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is the Taylor Swift fan who had a bad experience during the Week 15 Chiefs-Patriots game?

She has revealed her name (Sara) and identity through her social media accounts on Twitter and TikTok. However, the Taylor Swift fan has not divulged her last name. She kept that part of her identity unknown, especially when she shared screenshots of her online transactions.

However, she did share her recent experience during the Week 15 Chiefs-New England Patriots contest. It’s something she won’t forget for the wrong reasons.

She started the Twitter thread by sharing:

“bad experience. @GilletteStadium has always been my home base and my favorite stadium as a born+raised massachusetts girl but tonight at the @Patriots game i was harassed & audibly booed for being a fan of the opposing team and wearing a jacket with my lifelong idol on it.”

Expand Tweet

Sara had her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Clean Denim Jacket on, which she calls the greatest purchase of her life.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the official Taylor Swift merchandise and Kansas City Chiefs gear she wore triggered other spectators to bully her. She narrated that the fans verbally attacked her and her idol. Sara ended the thread by posting:

“i am a @Patriots fan as well. i grew up here. but tonight was definitely an eye opener and i keep looking back on it realizing just how wrong it was. thanks to the men who made me completely uncomfortable. you suck.”

Expand Tweet

While the situation must have been terrible for her and her companions, Sara had the last laugh for two reasons. First, she shared a video of Swift waving at her, which she was hesitant to do because she might be attacked online.

Expand Tweet

Second, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the Patriots, improving to 9-5. While Kelce only had five catches for 28 yards, Patrick Mahomes shook off two interceptions with touchdown passes to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Rashee Rice.

This Taylor Swift fan had an obsession with one television series

When someone criticized Sara for being soft, she revealed she has been a lifelong competitive athlete. However, the Taylor Swift fan did not tell her chosen sport or discipline.

Expand Tweet

Aside from her dedication to her sport, her devotion to Swift is unbreakable because she has been a fan since the 12-time Grammy Award winner started her career. Here she is attending Swift’s critically acclaimed Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Outside of Swift, Sara is also a die-hard Grey’s Anatomy fan, as evident in her TikTok account. She posted videos like “Grey’s Characters I Fell in Love with at First Sight” and “Ranking Grey’s Characters by How Much They Mean to Me.”