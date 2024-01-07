Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs' game today? Travis Kelce's girlfriend spotted with Brittany Mahomes in LA ahead of Week 18

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both in Los Angeles this weekend, and the singer was out and about on Saturday night. Swift, along with Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell, went out for a girls' night dinner in Beverly Hills.

The three were spotted leaving the Spago restaurant on Saturday evening after enjoying a low-key dinner. According to sources, the trio had the restaurant's well-known wagyu and fries and enjoyed each other's company.

This isn't the first time the three ladies have gone out for a girls' night out. During Kansas City's international trip to Germany, Mahomes and Bell, who is married to Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, traveled to New York City to visit Swift.

The ladies also had a girls' night out last week in Kansas City, where they enjoyed a dinner at the well-known restaurant Rye.

Will Taylor Swift be at SoFi Stadium for the Chiefs' Week 18 matchup?

Taylor Swift has been in attendance for nine Kansas City Chiefs games since she began dating Travis Kelce. The singer has watched games at Arrowhead Stadium, MetLife Stadium, Lambeau Field, and Gillette Stadium, all supporting the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

As the regular season wraps up, the Kansas City Chiefs will cap it off with a Week 18 matchup at SoFi Stadium against the division rival Los Angeles Chargers. So, with Taylor Swift already in the City of Angels, will she be attending Sunday's Chiefs game?

At this time, it looks unlikely. Taylor Swift is actually in Los Angeles for another reason: the Golden Globes. The prestigious award show is being held on Sunday evening at 5 p.m. PT.

Swift's 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' motion picture is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and is a front-runner after grossing $179 million nationwide.

With the Chiefs game slated to begin at 1:25 p.m. PT, it doesn't appear possible that she will be able to accommodate both events. Kelce's status heading into the season finale remains unknown.

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West division title last week and essentially don't have anything to play for on Sunday afternoon. However, Kelce is just 16 yards shy of yet another 1,000-yard season.

The tight end has said that he wants to reach that milestone yet again for the eighth straight season. Whether head coach Andy Reid allows it or not remains to be seen.