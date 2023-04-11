"Your seat is getting hotter" - Emmanuel Acho warns Lamar Jackson of added pressure after Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Now that they have one of the NFL's top wide receivers, the Baltimore Ravens are more motivated than ever to retain their disgruntled play caller Lamar Jackson.

On Sunday, the Ravens locked down Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year contract. Beckham has not seen action since Super Bowl LVI, when he injured his knee, and many view the move as a ploy to convince Jackson to back out of his trade request.

If Jackson eventually decides to stay, he will have much to prove now that his wishes have been fulfilled, according to analyst Emmanuel Acho. Speaking on his Fox Sports 1 show SPEAK, he said:

"When the news broke, I had this thought. I said, 'oh, oh, Lamar Jackson, your seat is getting hotter'. Because the Ravens have now given Lamar Jackson, what many people have asked for on behalf of Lamar.

"What has been asked for? Get rid of Greg Roman, offensive coordinator, he holds Lamar Jackson back. ... Give him more some wide receiver help. Do something through free agency, they said. Well, they've now paid Odell Beckham roughly 3x his value in the open market.

Acho expounded further on the pressure Jackson would face with Beckham onboard:

"There's more pressure on Lamar becuse if my friend, associate, close friend, just committed to go play somewhere where I am presumed to be the quarterback.

"There's a little more pressure athlete to athlete, not that I will make a $230 million decision beause of my friend, but there's a little subliminal pressure on Lamar especially after posting a picture to say, 'You know what? If Odell has committed there, I don't want to go back on any potential word I gave Odell.'"

Neither the Ravens nor other team has reached an agreement with Jackson. However, if the Ravens miss out on extending him, their pursuit of Beckham would all be for nought, as they lack a dependable quarterback.

How deep is Lamar Jackson and Co.'s wide receiver chart heading into 2023?

Devin Duvernay figures to be a crucial piece in the passing game, provided the Ravens keep him

Beckham is not the only wide receiver whom the Ravens have taken in free agency. Fellow Super Bowl winner Nelson Agholor has also agreed to a one-year deal, and they are expected to be the focus of the passing offense.

But what does this mean for Devin Duvernay, who recorded career-highs in almost every stat last year? He may be moved back to special teams, where he excelled as an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for his returns, or he may be traded. However, it is also likely that he and Rashod Bateman will remain on the chart, just in case either Beckham or Agholor fails to meet expectations.

