Week 9 in DFS could be a tall task setting up your lineup in the game between the Chiefs and Dolphins in Germany. There is plenty of talent in this matchup but only so much money to spend.

Here, the best advice is to spend that money wisely. Let's take a look at some top players from both teams for DraftKings and FanDuel.

Top NFL DFS DFS Picks for Sunday, November 5, 2023

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $8,100; FanDuel: $8,700

These prices for the two-time NFL MVP might seem low but it's a great value. Patrick Mahomes struggled against the Broncos last week and is looking for a bounce-back game here against the Miami Dolphins. He didn't have a single touchdown in that game.

This Dolphins defense has given up some yards in the passing game, but can Mahomes get on track in Germany?

Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $7,800; FanDuel: $8,300

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for three touchdowns in two of his last three starts. He has the offensive pieces to reach that mark against the Chiefs. However, the Chiefs' defense has played great sans the effort versus the Broncos.

I love the price here given his stats in 2023. Should he find the holes in the Kansas City secondary, expect another three-touchdown game.

Running backs

Isiah Pacheco - (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $6,500; FanDuel: $6,600

Getting a player like Isiah Pacheco at these prices is ideal as he's a threat in the Chiefs' passing and running game. He has 108 carries and 27 targets this season, meaning getting the ball in his hands has been a priority.

Pacheco's ability as a dual threat running back gives him all the more chances to thrive. Expect Mahomes to find him whenever possible this week.

Raheem Mostert - (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $7,400; FanDuel: $7,700

Raheem Mostert has double-digit carries in three of the Dolphins' last four games. It is clear that he's the RB1 and has three multi-touchdown games on the ground this season.

Mostert might not have the game many expect if this game is won or lost in the air. Nonetheless, he will get the carries to get that production in this game.

Wide receivers

Rashee Rice - (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $5,200; FanDuel: $5,800

Rashee Rice has shown to be the top wide receiver on the Chiefs and is just a rookie. He has at least five targets in all but one game this season.

Rice in the matchup might struggle a bit due to the return of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey likely guarding him. There's a strong chance that Rice could end up being a non-factor in this game.

Tyreek Hill - (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $9,400; FanDuel: $10,000

Tyreek Hill will be facing his old team in Week 9 with whom he spent the first six seasons of his career. Hill is on an all-time pace with 100+ yards receiving in three of his last four games. This game could be personal for Hill and his numbers in Germany might be off the charts. He's a must-start in your DFS lineup this week.

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce - (Chiefs) - DraftKings: $8,200; FanDuel: $8,500

Travis Kelce is the most consistent offensive weapon that Mahomes has as he's been targeted 68 times this season. Kelce always presents a mismatch to most NFL defenses and we could see him having a solid game against Miami's defense.

The tight end might get his third 100-yard game this season, a welcome sight should one add him in DFS.

Durham Smythe - (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $2,800; FanDuel: $4,800

Durham Smythe is a name that hasn't been heard all that often this season for Miami thanks to Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He doesn't have a touchdown catch and only has 14 receptions for 151 yards in the season.

His DFS impact could be minimal unless Kansas City shuts down both Hill and Waddle, something that's been a rare sight in 2023.