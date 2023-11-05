NFL fans label Dolphins as ‘frauds’ after Tyreek Hill’s mistake results in TD for Chiefs defense

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins faced his old team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 9. It was quite the rough start for Miami as Hill gave up the ball to the Chiefs after a forced fumble by cornerback Trent McDuffie. It led to a defensive touchdown to go up 21-0 at halftime.

Fans quickly took to Twitter (X) after that play to share their feelings on the Dolphins:

More fans went all-in on the Dolphins after the play while commending the Chiefs defense:

Kansas City's defense has been playing all season well, holding the Dolphins' high-powered offense to 14 points. As for Hill, he was kept out of the endzone with just eight receptions for 62 yards. McDuffie had 10 total tackles, leading the Chiefs in the 21-14 win over Miami.

What made the play involving Tyreek Hill and McDuffie is that the cornerback was taken in the first round of last year's NFL draft. That pick was part of the trade that sent Hill to the Dolphins as McDuffie was one of the picks used in that deal.

The star wideout was given a $120 million, four-year contract extension when the trade was completed last March.

Did the Chiefs choose to play in Germany because of Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill played the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs before being moved ahead of last season. Nate Taylor, The Atheltic's writer for the Chiefs, hinted that playing in Germany was to stop Kansas City fans from booing Tyreek Hill.

However, Peter King of NBC Sports explained the actual reason why the Chiefs chose to play Germany:

"First, the Chiefs requested that their international game take place in Germany since they're one of the teams with global marketing rights there. And since the AFC teams have nine home games this year, 2023 was the logical time to send Kansas City abroad.

"Beyond that, the NFL isn't going to send a divisional game overseas, so that takes three options off the Chiefs' schedule. KC also wanted to keep their visit from the Bears at Arrowhead, since that was Chicago's only visit to Missouri between 2016 and 2030."

We'll see if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will make a return visit to the country next season.