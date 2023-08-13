Is Bryce Young already turning out to be a bust for the Carolina Panthers? If his first game with them is an indication, a few fans think so.

The first overall pick of the 2023 draft finally made his playing debut in a preseason game against the New York Jets. Unfortunately, he had almost no significant contribution as his team was routed 0-27. Overall, he had just four completions in six attempts on just 21 yards.

Bryce Young received multiple hits in his Panthers debut

But those were not the most worrying stats for fans. Young was also hit thrice thanks to a weak offensive line, causing concern among them:

Fans on X expressing their concern for Brye Young after he was multiple times in his first pro game

Bryce Young, Panthers owns up to poor performance vs. Jets

Saturday’s game, as mentioned before, was not the best performance for the Carolina Panthers, and Bryce Young would readily admit it. Speaking to the press after the game, he said:

“It was a lack of execution starting with myself. I definitely could have done better and (we) as a unit all have to take accountability.... We have to own this and get better.”

Still, he marveled at his “dream come true”:

“It’s something I will always remember, but you are only able to live in that moment for a certain amount because there is a task at hand. I don’t take that for granted and I am blessed, for sure.”

And it was not just Young criticizing the hits he took. Tackle Ickey Ekwonu, on behalf of the offensive line, apologized:

“He shouldn’t be getting hit at all. At the end of the day, that is on us (as an offensive line). We weren’t good enough today.”

Jets relishing defensive efforts against Bryce Young, Panthers

On the other side, the New York Jets were in a good mood, even though Aaron Rodgers did not play for the second consecutive game. And they had their backups to thank for it.

Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle combined for three touchdown passes on 207 yards, but it was their defense that shone brightest, recording five sacks and an interception and forcing a fumble.

Head coach Robert Saleh single out Gang Green’s defensive line for their effort, saying:

“I thought our D-line got after them early, and really for all four quarters made it hard for them to operate. We represented who we are, our style of play and that was a challenge from this week to last week.”

He also praised Wilson for taking “great steps” in his path to redemption, so he knows his former starter still has plenty of upside in him.