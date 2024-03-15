NFL Free Agency 2024: Ranking top 5 offensive linemen remaining ft. Tyron Smith, David Bakhtiari

The 2024 NFL free agency is shaping up interestingly. Several NFL stars will join new teams in 2024, and offensive linemen will not be left out.

Here, we will highlight five talented O-line members who remained unsigned. So, without further ado, let's get to the quarterback protectors of the free agency.

Ranking the top five offensive linemen left in 2024 free agency

Here's a look at five offensive linemen that are still looking for new teams:

5. Laken Tomlinson, Guard

Laken Tomlinson has been around the league. The former Duke University standout has played for the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. However, the former first-round pick has yet to find a stable home for his talents.

Laken Tomlinson earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021, so he's undoubtedly a talented football player. We expect a contending franchise to pick him off free agency as a backup guard.

4. Bradley Bozeman, Center

While in college, Bradley Bozeman was one of Nick Saban's most trusted lieutenants on the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line. His college performances earned him a draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

Since entering the NFL, Bozeman has spent time as a center and at the two guard positions. His versatility should earn him a contract before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

3. Andrus Peat, Guard

Andrus Peat is a three-time Pro Bowler and a modern New Orleans Saints icon. The Stanford University product has only played for the Saints in his NFL career and has contributed to some elite protection for his quarterbacks.

However, injuries have slowed his play in recent years, and the Saints decided to release him. Hence, Peat will be a free agent for the first time. Any team that signs him will get an experienced guard with Pro Bowl experience.

2. David Bakhtiari, Tackle

David Bakhtiari is a Green Bay Packers legend and one of Aaron Rodgers' best friends. No wonder why he still needs to join the New York Jets.

Bakhtiari has two first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl appearances. He was on track to building a hall of fame résumé before injuries nipped his promising career in the bud, thus sending him into free agency.

Bakhtiari has missed significant time in the past couple of seasons, so any team that signs him must be wary of his injury record. However, if fit, Bakhtiari is one of the most naturally gifted tackles in the NFL.

1. Tyron Smith, Tackle

Tyron Smith is the only future Hall of Fame offensive tackle who remains unsigned ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys legend has earned two first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl games and was selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. What's more, Smith is only 33 years old.

There are rumors of Smith re-signing with the Cowboys. If this is true, Jerry Jones must act fast. Players of Smith's caliber are always sought after in the modern game.