Nick Bawden contract: How much will Jets FB earn in 2023?

Prior to their Week 17 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets elevated fullback Nick Bawden from their practice squad.

Bawden was cut before the team's Week 16 30-28 victory over the Washington Commanders and two days later he was added back to the practice squad. Playing in 14 games this season, he has one touchdown from two rushes and two receptions.

After spending the previous season on injured reserve, Bawden re-signed with the Jets in March. Out of San Diego State, he was first selected by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In his NFL career, he has made 33 appearances.

Nick Bawden signed a two-year, $2.19 million contract with the Jets in March 2023. According to Spotrac, that agreement includes a $200,000 signing bonus and an average salary of $1.09 million annually.

Bawden signed his first NFL contract as a rookie in 2018 with the Detroit Lions. He inked a $2.5 million, four-year contract with the Lions, which included $84,204 in guaranteed money and a $636,051 average pay per year. Spotrac claims that over the course of six seasons, he has made $3.76 million in the NFL.

Why did the New York Jets cut Nick Bawden before re-signing him?

Three months after having surgery to fix his torn Achilles during his first game as a Jet, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was officially activated from injured reserve by the New York Jets last Wednesday before their game against the Washington Commanders. The team also waived Nick Bawden, who has been instrumental in providing running back Breece Hall with blocking protection.

According to the sources, Rodgers needed space on the active roster, so Bawden—who has been with the Jets since 2021—was released. However, two days after being waived, Bawden was added back to the team's practice squad.

Although some people thought that Aaron Rodgers had called to return from injured reserve despite the fact that he would not be playing this season, Bawden insisted that the accusations are untrue, even going as far as to claim that Rodgers spoke with him directly to address the issue.