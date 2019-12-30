One-and-done: Browns sack coach Kitchens

The Cleveland Browns have sacked head coach Freddie Kitchens after one season in charge, the NFL franchise announced.

Cleveland made the decision to part with Kitchens following Sunday's 33-23 defeat to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals.

Already out of the playoff picture, the Browns (6-10) – without a postseason berth since 2002 – ended the campaign with three consecutive losses.

There were high hopes when Kitchens was handed the role permanently in January, having been promoted from his position as offensive co-ordinator in Cleveland, and star Odell Beckham Jr. arrived from the New York Giants.

Freddie Kitchens has been relieved of his duties as head coach



However, Kitchens was unable to end the Browns' playoff drought as Cleveland decided to make a change.

"I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season," Browns general manager John Dorsey said. "We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success."

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam added: "We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organisation but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach.

"Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed."