Bill Belichick is usually a man of few words, but that changed when the 71-year-old Patriots head coach spoke to the media this week. He addressed the tragedy that happened in Lewiston, Maine, this week.

Belichick sent his and the team's thoughts and prayers to the people of Maine. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach noted that he has friends in the state:

“Just start by sending our – from the team, players have talked about this, captains yesterday, too – sending our thoughts and prayers to the people in Maine... It’s obviously a tragic situation. They’re great fans of ours, great friends up there and Maine is a great place.

"I feel bad for the pain and situation that they’re going through. Both Lewiston and Bowdoin, a lot of connections, and a lot of my friends went there. I know the area pretty well, it’s very sad and difficult. So, we’re thinking about you down here at the Patriots.”

The city of Lewiston is around 150 miles away from Foxboro, Massachusetts. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement on the team's official website:

"The senseless act of violence that unfolded last night in Lewiston, Maine, has left all of us across New England in shock and mourning. My heart goes out to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims, who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.

“Let us remember the victims, honor their lives, and continue to fight hate and violence in order to prevent these horrific tragedies."

The gunman opened fire at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston. 16 people were killed and several were wounded.

New England will play their Week 8 game in Miami as they face their AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins.

Both teams faced off in Gillette Stadium in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots fell short, losing by a score of 24-17 to the Dolphins.

Where do Bill Belichick and the Patriots sit in the AFC East?

Bill Belichick is in rare territory as New England sits at the bottom of the very competitive AFC East. The last time the Patriots finished a season in last place under Belichick was in his first season in 2000.

Overall, New England has won the division an astounding 17 times with Bill Belichick on the sidelines. At 2-5, the Patriots are fighting to move up in the AFC East and trying to make a run. We'll see if New England can begin the turnaround against Miami in Week 8.