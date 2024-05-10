Patriots’ opponents in 2024: Which teams will New England play home and away this year?

The New England Patriots enter the 2024 NFL season with expectations. The franchise enters a new era with the departure of long-term coach Bill Belichick and one-time Pro Bowler quarterback Mac Jones.

Ahead of the upcoming season, we examine the Patriots' schedule, a must-watch game, and the most important player on their roster.

Complete 2024 NFL schedule for the New England Patriots

Here's a look at the teams the Patriots are scheduled to face in 2024:

Patriots Home Games

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

Patriots Away Games

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears

A must-watch New England Patriots game in 2024

The Patriots had some stellar games in 2024, but none held as much significance as the games against the New York Jets. This game received a lot of press during the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady eras.

Ahead of the 2024 season, both the Patriots and the New York Jets have playoff aspirations. The franchises missed the postseason in 2023, but there's reason for hope.

The Patriots have their new franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, while the Jets will welcome a now-fit Aaron Rodgers back to the fold. The stakes are high in the AFC East, and a win in both games should go a long way toward securing qualification to the postseason.

Who is the New England Patriots' most important player in the 2024 season?

The New England Patriots used to be a hotbed for Pro Bowl talent during Belichick and Brady's era, but that time seems like a distant memory in 2024. While the Patriots drafted a new quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, it would be disingenuous to crown Drake Maye as their best player.

The Patriots' best player heading into the upcoming season is linebacker Matthew Judon, a four-time Pro Bowler and arguably one of the best players at his position in the AFC East. Judon is an expert tackler, a stellar sack master and a competent pass deflector.

