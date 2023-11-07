NFL Rumors: Patriots owner Robert Kraft puts Bill Belichick on the hot seat

Could New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft fire Bill Belichick before the season ends? The 2-7 Patriots are headed to Frankfurt, Germany to face the Indianapolis Colts in the final overseas game this season. Recent reports in the media have claimed that if the Patriots lose, Kraft could fire Belichick.

A recent Boston Globe article states that sources believe Bill Belichick will be fired before the conclusion of the season. New England have a bye week after their matchup against the Colts. If the team drops to 2-8, they could use the off week to make a coaching change.

"Based on my conversations, I don’t think it’s 100 percent that Belichick finishes out this season. If Belichick comes home from Germany with a 2-8 record, I think there’s a chance the Krafts could make the move in the bye week and install Jerod Mayo as the interim coach for the final seven games."

So, who would take over as the interim head coach if Belichick is replaced? Sources believe that Jerod Mayo has been Kraft and the organization's choice for a possible successor.

Mayo played his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots, winning Super Bowl XLIX with the team. Since 2019, he has been the inside linebackers coach for the Patriots.

Since Belichick is also the Patriots general manager, it remains unclear if he would keep his front office position. Or, if the Patriots would make a clear break from both positions?

What is Bill Belichick's record with the Patriots?

Bill Belichick's only head coaching experience before taking the job with New England was with the Browns. He coached the Cleveland Browns for four seasons and was unable to find success. He finished his tenure with the team with a 36-44 record.

Robert Kraft hired Belichick in 2000 not only as the head coach but also as the general manager. In his over two decades with the team, he has a record of 264-115.

He led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during that time frame. Since quarterback Tom Brady departed in early 2020, the Patriots have struggled to find their winning ways.

The team has made the playoffs just once since then, in 2021, losing in the Wild Card round. Since Brady's departure, the Patriots have a 27-32 record leading into next week's matchup in Germany.