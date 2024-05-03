Russell Wilson, wife Ciara bag $31,000,000 as couple sells 11,000-square-foot Seattle mansion: Report

Russell Wilson and Ciara reportedly paid quite the sum for their Seattle mansion. According to reports, the celebrity couple sold their mansion and a grand estate for $31 million.

According to Bleacher Report, Russell Wilson and Ciara bought the mansion for $6.7 million and the property next door for $6.7 million. They will receive $21.25 million for the mansion and $9.75 million for the lot next door.

The Wilsons say bye-bye to Seattle

Reports say that the mansion has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gym, theatre, dance and yoga studio, a two-story treehouse and a splendid view of Lake Washington. The sale comes three years after Wilson departed from the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson spent the first decade of his pro football career with the Seahawks and earned legendary status with the franchise. He guided them to a Super Bowl win, numerous NFC West titles and a slew of personal achievements.

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season. He spent two years with the franchise before he was cut following a less-than-ideal 2023 season.

What to expect from Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024

After his unceremonious exit from Denver, Wilson was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal. He joins a Steelers team that are perennial playoff contenders under Mike Tomlin.

Expect Wilson to play with a new lease on life without any pressure in Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin has already said that the QB1 job is Wilson's to lose, and Justin Fields has an uphill task of usurping him in the QB depth chart.

The Steelers enter the 2024 NFL season with playoff aspirations and have no excuse considering they overhauled the quarterback room. They now have two of last season's starting quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, two players with vastly contrasting skill sets.

Furthermore, both players present a significant upgrade to Kenny Pickett and should inspire confidence in the minds of the Pittsburgh Steelers' pass catchers.

Mike Tomlin has his ideal quarterback entering the 2024 NFL season, so there's no excuse for not winning the division.