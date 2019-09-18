Smith-Schuster on Rudolph: He's going to help us win a lot of games

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster believes in his new quarterback Mason Rudolph following Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury.

Pittsburgh will turn to second-year signal-caller Rudolph after long-time starter Roethlisberger was ruled out for the remainder of the NFL campaign due to an arm injury sustained against the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Smith-Schuster was asked about adjusting to playing with Rudolph and he talked up the 24-year-old QB.

"We've got to stay positive and have to work with the guys on our field [and] in our locker room," Smith-Schuster told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"It was unfortunate for our best player to go down ... but he'll be around helping and supporting us. Mason Rudolph is going to help us win a lot of games moving forward."

Prayers up to my guy Ben on his upcoming surgery. So sad to hear the news, but we’re gonna hold it down for you pic.twitter.com/Neje7pNzZq — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) September 16, 2019

Roethlisberger has been with the Steelers since he was selected with the 11th pick in the 2004 draft. He has led the team to two Super Bowl victories and made six Pro Bowls during his time in Pittsburgh.

"As a receiver, we work with our quarterbacks each and every day," Smith-Schuster said. "Whether it's Ben [Roethlisberger] or Mason ... You could see on Sunday [against the Seahawks] we had a little bit of [chemistry]. We just want to show the world we can be more."

Smith-Schuster, 22, has caught 11 passes for 162 yards so far this season. But, the Steelers have started 0-2.

"Stay with us," Smith-Schuster said when asked about his message to Pittsburgh fans. "Stay positive. Let's keep moving forward. It's going to be a great season. Don't leave us out yet. We still have conference play and a lot more games to play."

The Steelers are set to face the San Francisco 49ers away from home in Week 3 on Sunday.