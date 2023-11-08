Taylor Heinicke salary: Comparing Falcons QB’s 2023 earnings with Joshua Dobbs

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke has enjoyed a journeyman career since entering the NFL in 2015. The Old Dominion University alum has played for the Falcons, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Football Team / Commanders in an eventful eight-year professional career. Since March 2023, Heinicke has represented the Atlanta Falcons, serving as the team's backup behind incumbent starter Desmond Ridder.

However, on November 1, 2023, the Falcons head coach Arthur Smith chose Heinicke to be the team's new starting quarterback till further notice. In this article, we will be comparing Taylor Heinicke's 2023 earnings to fellow journeyman QB Joshua Dobbs, who is currently with the Minnesota Vikings. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Taylor Heinicke's contract details

According to Spotrac, Atlanta Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke is currently signed to a two-year contract worth $14,000,000. The veteran backup QB signed the contract on March 16, 2023, and was brought in to serve as a backup for Desmond Ridder.

This deal made Heinicke one of the best-paid backups in the NFL, and he got the chance to compete for a starting QB gig in 2023. Following a decent run as a relief QB at the beginning of the season, Heinicke has been named as the team's new starting quarterback until further notice.

Taylor Heinicke's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Taylor Heinicke has earned $15,236,951 in his NFL career. The Old Dominion University alum joined the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent after going undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. Since then, Heinicke has served as a backup on numerous franchises and appeared in 36 career games in the process.

Heinicke enjoyed his most sustained period as a starter in 2021 when he started in 15 games for the Washington Commanders. He led the franchise to a 7-8 record that season and improved his stock in the process. He will have the chance to further improve his reputation during the rest of the 2023 NFL season as the starter in Atlanta.

Joshua Dobbs' contract details

Joshua Dobbs is another career backup with the opportunity to become a franchise QB in 2023. The Minnesota Vikings shot caller is currently on a one-year, $2,000,000 for the 2023 NFL season. Dobbs signed that deal as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, where he was signed to hold forth till Kyler Murray returned from Injury.

Once Murray returned to full training, the Cardinals traded Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round pick. Dobbs ended his time with the Cardinals with a stat line of 1,569 passing yards, eight passing TDs, and five picks. He also added 258 rushing yards and three ground TDs.

Joshua Dobbs' career earnings

According to Spotrac, Joshua Dobbs has earned $7,424,923 in his seven-year NFL career. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the Tennessee alum in round four of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since getting drafted, Dobbs has been something of a journeyman in the league. The dual-threat QB has played for the Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and most recently, the Minnesota Vikings. Dobbs will be looking to close out the year with a bang, as he could be the QB to lead the Vikings to the playoffs in Kirk Cousins' absence.